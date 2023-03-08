Marshall Wace LLP Purchases Shares of 100,335 Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP)

Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 100,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,689,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 113.7% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in Advance Auto Parts during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. First Personal Financial Services lifted its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 113.3% during the third quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Advance Auto Parts in the second quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Advance Auto Parts in the second quarter worth about $56,000. 96.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Advance Auto Parts stock opened at $133.69 on Wednesday. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a one year low of $133.50 and a one year high of $231.43. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $148.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $159.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.21. The company has a market capitalization of $7.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.17, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.12.

Advance Auto Parts ( NYSE:AAP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $2.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.47. Advance Auto Parts had a return on equity of 28.53% and a net margin of 4.50%. The business had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 10.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be paid a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th. Advance Auto Parts’s payout ratio is 72.55%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AAP shares. Stephens cut their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $196.00 to $164.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 21st. Argus reduced their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $220.00 to $185.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. Wedbush raised Advance Auto Parts from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Advance Auto Parts to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Advance Auto Parts from $180.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $166.89.

Advance Auto Parts, Inc engages in the supply and distribution of aftermarket automotive products for both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. It operates through the following segments: Northern Division, Southern Division, Carquest Canada, Independents and Worldpac. Advance Auto Parts offers replacement parts, performance parts, accessories, oil and fluids, engine parts, brakes, batteries, accessories, and tools and garage.

