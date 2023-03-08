Marshall Wace LLP Raises Stock Holdings in Northern Star Investment Corp. III (NYSE:NSTC)

Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in shares of Northern Star Investment Corp. III (NYSE:NSTC – Get Rating) by 25.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,852,694 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 372,575 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Northern Star Investment Corp. III were worth $18,249,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NSTC. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its stake in Northern Star Investment Corp. III by 5.7% in the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,031,658 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,079,000 after acquiring an additional 55,558 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Northern Star Investment Corp. III by 132.1% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 232,137 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,273,000 after buying an additional 132,141 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Northern Star Investment Corp. III in the second quarter worth about $387,000. Centiva Capital LP grew its holdings in shares of Northern Star Investment Corp. III by 93.7% during the 2nd quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 20,780 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 10,051 shares during the period. Finally, CSS LLC IL raised its position in shares of Northern Star Investment Corp. III by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 523,164 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,127,000 after acquiring an additional 40,900 shares in the last quarter. 71.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Northern Star Investment Corp. III alerts:

Northern Star Investment Corp. III Stock Performance

NYSE NSTC opened at $10.13 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.11 and its 200 day moving average is $9.98. Northern Star Investment Corp. III has a twelve month low of $9.71 and a twelve month high of $10.55.

Northern Star Investment Corp. III Company Profile

Northern Star Investment Corp. III does not have significant operations. It focuses on effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company intends to identify business opportunities in the field of direct-to-consumer and digitally-disruptive e-commerce spaces.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NSTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Northern Star Investment Corp. III (NYSE:NSTC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Northern Star Investment Corp. III Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Star Investment Corp. III and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.