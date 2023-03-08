Marshall Wace LLP Sells 143,490 Shares of Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE)

Marshall Wace LLP trimmed its position in Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE – Get Rating) by 13.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 890,737 shares of the company’s stock after selling 143,490 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP owned approximately 0.46% of Bloom Energy worth $17,807,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Bloom Energy by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,925,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,298,000 after acquiring an additional 1,699,072 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in Bloom Energy by 1.0% in the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,878,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,989,000 after purchasing an additional 37,418 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Bloom Energy by 24.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,770,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,211,000 after buying an additional 734,694 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in Bloom Energy by 38.7% during the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 1,992,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,825,000 after buying an additional 555,535 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Bloom Energy by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,637,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,021,000 after buying an additional 105,027 shares during the last quarter. 79.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Bloom Energy alerts:

Bloom Energy Price Performance

Bloom Energy stock opened at $22.72 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.77 and a beta of 2.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. Bloom Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $11.47 and a 12 month high of $31.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $22.73 and its 200-day moving average is $21.74.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Bloom Energy ( NYSE:BE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.01). Bloom Energy had a negative net margin of 25.14% and a negative return on equity of 194.49%. The firm had revenue of $462.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $398.36 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.16) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Bloom Energy Co. will post -0.64 EPS for the current year.

BE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised Bloom Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $37.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. UBS Group began coverage on Bloom Energy in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Bloom Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $29.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Bloom Energy from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Bloom Energy from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.40.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Eddy Zervigon sold 22,797 shares of Bloom Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.57, for a total value of $491,731.29. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 124,808 shares in the company, valued at $2,692,108.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Eddy Zervigon sold 22,797 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.57, for a total transaction of $491,731.29. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 124,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,692,108.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CMO Sharelynn Faye Moore sold 3,963 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $99,075.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 78,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,973,850. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 166,787 shares of company stock valued at $3,763,465. 2.78% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Bloom Energy

(Get Rating)

Bloom Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and installation of on-site distributed power generators. Its product, Bloom Energy Server, converts standard low-pressure natural gas or biogas into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion. The company was founded by K. R. Sridhar, John Finn, Jim McElroy, Matthias Gottmann and Dien Nguyen on January 18, 2001 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Bloom Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bloom Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.