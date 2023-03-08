Marshall Wace LLP Sells 59,828 Shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX)

Marshall Wace LLP trimmed its position in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX – Get Rating) by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 540,066 shares of the company’s stock after selling 59,828 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP owned about 0.10% of FOX worth $15,393,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of FOX by 36.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its position in FOX by 89.5% during the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 2,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of FOX by 108.2% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,233 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of FOX by 63.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 980 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in FOX by 98.6% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 1,910 shares during the period. 23.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at FOX

In related news, insider Viet D. Dinh sold 72,207 shares of FOX stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.91, for a total value of $2,592,953.37. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 49,384 shares in the company, valued at $1,773,379.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 19.21% of the company’s stock.

FOX Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of FOX opened at $31.97 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.86, a current ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The business has a fifty day moving average of $31.41 and a 200 day moving average of $30.11. The company has a market cap of $17.09 billion, a PE ratio of 11.71 and a beta of 0.91. Fox Co. has a 52-week low of $26.35 and a 52-week high of $38.92.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $4.61 billion for the quarter. FOX had a net margin of 10.55% and a return on equity of 15.71%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.13 earnings per share.

FOX Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. FOX’s dividend payout ratio is 18.32%.

FOX Company Profile

Fox Corp. delivers news, sports and entertainment content. The company provides news under the brands FOX News Media, FOX Sports, FOX Entertainment and FOX Television Stations. It operates through three segments: Cable Network Programming, Television, and Other, Corporate and Eliminations. The Cable Network Programming segment consists of the production and licensing of news and sports content distributed primarily through traditional cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators and telecommunication companies and online multi-channel video programming distributors.

Further Reading

