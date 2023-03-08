Marshall Wace LLP Takes Position in Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED)

Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 178,566 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,847,000. Marshall Wace LLP owned 0.38% of Universal Display as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Universal Display by 2.3% in the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 5,182 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $489,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Universal Display by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 6,069 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $620,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Universal Display by 28.4% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 583 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Universal Display by 1.0% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 13,776 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,393,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management raised its position in Universal Display by 2.2% in the third quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 6,798 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $641,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.43% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup increased their target price on Universal Display from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Universal Display from $130.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $148.00 target price on shares of Universal Display in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Universal Display from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on Universal Display from $130.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.90.

Universal Display Stock Down 1.4 %

OLED opened at $138.65 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.44. Universal Display Co. has a 12 month low of $89.41 and a 12 month high of $176.41. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $128.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $113.32.

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $169.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.97 million. Universal Display had a return on equity of 17.56% and a net margin of 34.07%. Universal Display’s revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.96 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Universal Display Co. will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Universal Display Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. This is a positive change from Universal Display’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. Universal Display’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.27%.

About Universal Display

Universal Display Corp. engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials. It also develops and licenses proprietary OLED technologies to manufacturers of products for display applications, such as cell phones, portable media devices, tablets, laptop computers and televisions, and specialty and general lighting products.

Featured Articles

