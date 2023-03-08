Martingale Asset Management L P Acquires 350 Shares of AMERISAFE, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF)

Martingale Asset Management L P raised its holdings in shares of AMERISAFE, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,858 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P owned 0.11% of AMERISAFE worth $975,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its stake in shares of AMERISAFE by 417.0% during the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 517 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 417 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of AMERISAFE during the second quarter valued at $35,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of AMERISAFE by 256.7% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 824 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 593 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of AMERISAFE by 248.5% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,150 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 820 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of AMERISAFE by 30.9% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,671 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 631 shares during the period. 97.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
AMERISAFE Price Performance
AMSF opened at $52.76 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $53.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.13. AMERISAFE, Inc. has a 1 year low of $44.72 and a 1 year high of $60.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 18.32 and a beta of 0.34.
AMERISAFE Increases Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. This is a positive change from AMERISAFE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. AMERISAFE’s payout ratio is 47.22%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several equities analysts have recently commented on AMSF shares. TheStreet upgraded AMERISAFE from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on AMERISAFE in a research note on Friday, February 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock.
AMERISAFE Company Profile
AMERISAFE, Inc is a holding company, which engages the provision of workers’ compensation insurance focuses on small to mid-sized employers. It focuses on the businesses in construction, Marine, oil and gas, trucking, logging and lumber, manufacturing, and agriculture. The company was founded by Millard E.
