Martingale Asset Management L P Buys 7,601 Shares of McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC)

Martingale Asset Management L P raised its stake in shares of McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC – Get Rating) by 199.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,403 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,601 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in McGrath RentCorp were worth $958,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of McGrath RentCorp in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $117,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of McGrath RentCorp by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 204,846 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,178,000 after purchasing an additional 6,302 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of McGrath RentCorp by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,606,331 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $134,708,000 after purchasing an additional 6,884 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of McGrath RentCorp by 68.3% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 25,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,163,000 after purchasing an additional 10,465 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of McGrath RentCorp by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.90% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at McGrath RentCorp

In other McGrath RentCorp news, Director Kimberly Ann Box sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.39, for a total transaction of $51,695.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $599,662. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, VP Trease Kristina Van sold 2,646 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.01, for a total value of $275,210.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $666,808.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Kimberly Ann Box sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.39, for a total transaction of $51,695.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $599,662. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

McGrath RentCorp Trading Down 1.0 %

McGrath RentCorp stock opened at $98.70 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $100.93 and a 200 day moving average of $94.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.78. McGrath RentCorp has a 12-month low of $73.29 and a 12-month high of $111.70.

McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.28. McGrath RentCorp had a net margin of 15.69% and a return on equity of 15.02%. The company had revenue of $210.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $201.16 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.16 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that McGrath RentCorp will post 4.6 EPS for the current year.

McGrath RentCorp Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.465 per share. This is a positive change from McGrath RentCorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th. McGrath RentCorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.64%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Sidoti upgraded shares of McGrath RentCorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of McGrath RentCorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of McGrath RentCorp from $107.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd.

McGrath RentCorp Profile

McGrath RentCorp engages in the provision of business-to-business rental services. It operates through the following segments: Mobile Modular, TRS-RenTelco, Adler Tanks, and Enviroplex. The Mobile Modular segment operates for its modular building and portable storage. The TRS-RenTelco segment includes operations for its electronic test equipment.

