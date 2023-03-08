Martingale Asset Management L P Has $934,000 Stake in Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR)

Martingale Asset Management L P boosted its stake in Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 54,748 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 603 shares during the quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in Amkor Technology were worth $934,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Amkor Technology by 0.9% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 15,659,878 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $266,995,000 after purchasing an additional 145,752 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Amkor Technology by 0.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,353,607 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $210,629,000 after purchasing an additional 67,358 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Amkor Technology by 1.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,002,251 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $260,689,000 after purchasing an additional 132,938 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in Amkor Technology by 1.2% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 8,355,448 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $142,460,000 after purchasing an additional 96,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SW Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Amkor Technology by 13.5% in the second quarter. SW Investment Management LLC now owns 3,405,561 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $57,724,000 after purchasing an additional 405,561 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.07% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Amkor Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd.

AMKR stock opened at $26.25 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $6.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.44 and a beta of 1.76. Amkor Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.89 and a twelve month high of $31.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The business has a fifty day moving average of $27.82 and a 200-day moving average of $23.94.

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The semiconductor company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 billion. Amkor Technology had a return on equity of 22.57% and a net margin of 10.80%. The company’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.88 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Amkor Technology, Inc. will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. Amkor Technology’s payout ratio is currently 9.65%.

In other news, Director Gil C. Tily sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.81, for a total transaction of $516,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 137,924 shares in the company, valued at $3,559,818.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Susan Y. Kim sold 1,920,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.28, for a total value of $48,537,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,261,498 shares in the company, valued at $183,570,669.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Gil C. Tily sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.81, for a total value of $516,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 137,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,559,818.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,026,250 shares of company stock worth $51,436,355 over the last 90 days. 56.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Amkor Technology, Inc provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services. Its services include design, package characterization, test and wafer bumping services. The firm’s operations include production facilities, product development centers, and sales and support offices. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Tempe, AZ.

