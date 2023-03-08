Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 12.34% from the company’s previous close. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Merck & Co., Inc.’s Q2 2023 earnings at $1.69 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.83 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.77 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $6.95 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $8.88 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $9.88 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $10.55 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $11.50 EPS.

MRK has been the topic of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $100.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $106.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $127.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $117.20.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

Merck & Co., Inc. Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:MRK opened at $111.27 on Monday. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $76.56 and a 12 month high of $115.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $108.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $101.35. The firm has a market cap of $282.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.49, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.34.

Insider Buying and Selling at Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.06. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 24.49% and a return on equity of 43.47%. The business had revenue of $13.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.66 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.80 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 6.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, insider Sanat Chattopadhyay sold 83,994 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.29, for a total value of $9,431,686.26. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 29,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,312,555. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Sanat Chattopadhyay sold 83,994 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.29, for a total value of $9,431,686.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,312,555. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Joseph Romanelli sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.22, for a total transaction of $541,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 20,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,195,134.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 100,245 shares of company stock valued at $11,168,256 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Merck & Co., Inc.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. increased its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 58.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 35,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,034,000 after acquiring an additional 12,993 shares during the period. Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA increased its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA now owns 3,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period. My Legacy Advisors LLC increased its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. My Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 11,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV increased its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 23,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,996,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Financial Strategies Inc. increased its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 42.7% in the 3rd quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. now owns 10,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $864,000 after acquiring an additional 3,001 shares during the period. 72.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

(Get Rating)

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.