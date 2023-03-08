Meridian Energy Limited (ASX:MEZ) Declares $0.05 Interim Dividend

Meridian Energy Limited (ASX:MEZ – Get Rating) declared a interim dividend on Monday, March 6th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.053 per share on Wednesday, March 22nd. This represents a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 6th.
Meridian Energy Price Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.20.
Meridian Energy Company Profile
