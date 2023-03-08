Meridian Energy Limited (ASX:MEZ) Declares $0.05 Interim Dividend

Meridian Energy Limited (ASX:MEZ – Get Rating) declared a interim dividend on Monday, March 6th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.053 per share on Wednesday, March 22nd. This represents a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 6th.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.20.

Meridian Energy Limited engages in the generation, trading, and retailing of electricity to residential, business, and industrial customers in New Zealand, Australia, and the United Kingdom. As of June 30, 2022, it generates electricity through 7 hydro stations that has a capacity of 2,353 MW; 5 wind farms that has a capacity of 416 MW; and solar farms.

