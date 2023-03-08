Michele Lau Sells 1,197 Shares of GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) Stock

GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Get Rating) insider Michele Lau sold 1,197 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.96, for a total transaction of $89,727.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 80,599 shares in the company, valued at $6,041,701.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Michele Lau also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, February 2nd, Michele Lau sold 344 shares of GoDaddy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.26, for a total transaction of $28,985.44.

GoDaddy stock opened at $75.76 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $11.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.97. GoDaddy Inc. has a 1-year low of $64.65 and a 1-year high of $88.32. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.13.

GoDaddy ( NYSE:GDDY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The technology company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. GoDaddy had a net margin of 8.61% and a negative return on equity of 93.48%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that GoDaddy Inc. will post 2.71 EPS for the current year.

GDDY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of GoDaddy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 9th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of GoDaddy in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of GoDaddy in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of GoDaddy from $104.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of GoDaddy from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.89.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GDDY. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in GoDaddy in the third quarter valued at $390,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in GoDaddy by 17.8% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 9,482 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $672,000 after acquiring an additional 1,434 shares during the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in GoDaddy in the third quarter valued at $44,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in GoDaddy by 37.1% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 69,075 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,896,000 after acquiring an additional 18,705 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Freshford Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in GoDaddy by 27.8% in the third quarter. Freshford Capital Management LLC now owns 604,744 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,864,000 after acquiring an additional 131,684 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.32% of the company’s stock.

GoDaddy, Inc engages in the provision of domain name registration and web hosting services. It provides website building, hosting, and security tools. The company was founded by Robert R. Parsons in January 1997 and is headquartered in Tempe, AZ.

