Molecular Partners (MOLN) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Molecular Partners (NASDAQ:MOLN – Get Rating) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, March 9th. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Molecular Partners Trading Up 2.0 %

MOLN stock opened at $6.10 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.45. Molecular Partners has a twelve month low of $5.50 and a twelve month high of $25.88.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Molecular Partners

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Molecular Partners stock. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in Molecular Partners AG (NASDAQ:MOLN – Get Rating) by 94.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 457,037 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 221,743 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. owned 1.41% of Molecular Partners worth $9,264,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 2.56% of the company’s stock.

About Molecular Partners

Molecular Partners AG operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic proteins. Its products candidates include Abicipar, a DARPin therapeutic candidate, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of neovascular wet age-related macular degeneration, as well as for diabetic macular edema; and MP0420, a multi-specific DARPin therapeutic candidate for the SARS-CoV-2 virus.

