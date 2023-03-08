Momentive Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTV) Shares Purchased by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of Momentive Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTV – Get Rating) by 6,909.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,407,572 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,387,490 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. owned 0.95% of Momentive Global worth $8,178,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clearline Capital LP lifted its stake in Momentive Global by 81.0% during the second quarter. Clearline Capital LP now owns 2,308,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,312,000 after purchasing an additional 1,032,682 shares during the last quarter. NZS Capital LLC lifted its stake in Momentive Global by 18.8% during the third quarter. NZS Capital LLC now owns 370,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,152,000 after purchasing an additional 58,518 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in Momentive Global during the third quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Momentive Global during the third quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Momentive Global during the third quarter valued at approximately $361,000. 77.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Momentive Global news, insider Clarence Ewell sold 5,898 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.76, for a total value of $45,768.48. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 251,960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,955,209.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Clarence Ewell sold 5,898 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.76, for a total transaction of $45,768.48. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 251,960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,955,209.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Alexander J. Lurie sold 13,464 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.76, for a total transaction of $104,480.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,458,534 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,318,223.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 33,162 shares of company stock worth $254,516. 17.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MNTV shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Momentive Global from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Momentive Global in a report on Friday, February 17th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Momentive Global from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Momentive Global from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.42.

Momentive Global stock opened at $6.95 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of -11.58 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.18. Momentive Global Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.14 and a twelve month high of $18.48.

Momentive Global, Inc provides agile software solutions that help companies turn stakeholder feedback into action. Its platform empowers users to collect, analyze, and act on feedback from customers, employees, website and application users, and market research audiences. The company offers enterprise solutions for agile experience management and insights by three product brands: Momentive, GetFeedback, and SurveyMonkey.

