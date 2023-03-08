Monroe Capital Co. Expected to Earn Q1 2024 Earnings of $0.26 Per Share (NASDAQ:MRCC)

Monroe Capital Co. (NASDAQ:MRCC – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer issued their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Monroe Capital in a research report issued on Thursday, March 2nd. Oppenheimer analyst M. Penn anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.26 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Monroe Capital’s current full-year earnings is $1.09 per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Monroe Capital’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.26 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.04 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Monroe Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd.

Monroe Capital stock opened at $8.54 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $185.06 million, a PE ratio of -71.16 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.27. Monroe Capital has a 52 week low of $7.20 and a 52 week high of $11.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.71%. Monroe Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -833.26%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its position in Monroe Capital by 37.3% during the 4th quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 10,227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 2,777 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Monroe Capital in the 2nd quarter worth $112,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Monroe Capital during the second quarter worth $114,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Monroe Capital during the second quarter worth $116,000. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Monroe Capital during the second quarter worth $126,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.78% of the company’s stock.

About Monroe Capital

Monroe Capital Corp. is an externally managed, closed-end, non-diversified management investment company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. Its investment objective is to maximize the total return to our stockholders in the form of current income and capital appreciation. The company was founded on February 9, 2011 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

