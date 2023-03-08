Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $12.67.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MWA shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Mueller Water Products from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Mueller Water Products from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Mueller Water Products from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Northcoast Research raised Mueller Water Products from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Mueller Water Products from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd.

Mueller Water Products Stock Down 0.9 %

MWA opened at $13.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 3.15. The company has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of 26.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $12.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.69. Mueller Water Products has a 1 year low of $9.90 and a 1 year high of $14.62.

Mueller Water Products Announces Dividend

Mueller Water Products ( NYSE:MWA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $314.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $288.85 million. Mueller Water Products had a return on equity of 13.00% and a net margin of 6.18%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.13 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Mueller Water Products will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th were paid a dividend of $0.061 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. Mueller Water Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.06%.

Institutional Trading of Mueller Water Products

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nuance Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Mueller Water Products by 42.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 10,658,826 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $125,028,000 after purchasing an additional 3,173,924 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments bought a new position in Mueller Water Products during the third quarter valued at approximately $18,716,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Mueller Water Products in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $17,097,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Mueller Water Products in the second quarter worth approximately $16,347,000. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its stake in shares of Mueller Water Products by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 14,645,826 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $157,589,000 after purchasing an additional 1,356,570 shares during the last quarter. 88.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mueller Water Products Company Profile

Mueller Water Products, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of products used in the transmission, distribution, and measurement of water. It operates through the Water Flow Solutions and Water Management Solutions segments. The Water Flow Solutions segment includes iron gate valves, specialty valves, and service brass products.

