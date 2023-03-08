National Bank Financial Equities Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Lundin Gold Inc. (TSE:LUG)

Lundin Gold Inc. (TSE:LUG – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial lowered their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Lundin Gold in a research report issued on Wednesday, March 1st. National Bank Financial analyst D. Demarco now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.13 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.15. The consensus estimate for Lundin Gold’s current full-year earnings is $0.99 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Lundin Gold’s FY2024 earnings at $1.38 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.31 EPS.

Get Lundin Gold alerts:

Lundin Gold (TSE:LUG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported C$0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.16 by C$0.03. The business had revenue of C$286.42 million for the quarter. Lundin Gold had a return on equity of 8.83% and a net margin of 9.02%.

Lundin Gold Stock Down 4.3 %

LUG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. CIBC boosted their target price on Lundin Gold from C$18.50 to C$20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on Lundin Gold from C$17.00 to C$18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. National Bankshares boosted their price target on Lundin Gold from C$16.50 to C$17.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Cormark boosted their price target on Lundin Gold from C$13.00 to C$13.50 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Haywood Securities raised Lundin Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from C$14.00 to C$16.50 in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$16.07.

Shares of Lundin Gold stock opened at C$14.33 on Monday. Lundin Gold has a 1-year low of C$7.80 and a 1-year high of C$16.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.39, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$14.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$12.00. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.33 and a beta of 1.09.

Lundin Gold Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a $0.133 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 10th. This represents a $0.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.71%. Lundin Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 128.57%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lundin Gold

In other news, Director Chantal Gosselin sold 34,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$15.02, for a total value of C$518,238.30. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$212,552.81. In related news, Director Ronald F. Hochstein sold 172,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$13.40, for a total transaction of C$2,309,625.56. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 585,835 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$7,848,372.91. Also, Director Chantal Gosselin sold 34,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$15.02, for a total value of C$518,238.30. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$212,552.81. Insiders sold a total of 247,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,420,141 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 63.10% of the company’s stock.

Lundin Gold Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lundin Gold Inc operates as a mining company in Canada. The company holds interests in 27 metallic mineral concessions and three construction material concessions covering an area of approximately 64,270 hectares located in Southeast Ecuador. It primary holds interests in the Fruta del Norte gold project comprising seven concessions covering an area of approximately 5,566 hectares located near the city of Loja in Ecuador.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Lundin Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lundin Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.