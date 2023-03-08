National Bank Financial Equities Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Parkland Co. (TSE:PKI)

Parkland Co. (TSE:PKI – Get Rating) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial reduced their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Parkland in a report released on Sunday, March 5th. National Bank Financial analyst V. Shreedhar now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $2.49 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $2.61. The consensus estimate for Parkland’s current full-year earnings is $2.54 per share.

Separately, National Bankshares boosted their target price on Parkland from C$36.00 to C$37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$39.33.

Shares of TSE:PKI opened at C$30.28 on Wednesday. Parkland has a 12-month low of C$24.25 and a 12-month high of C$39.45. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$30.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$29.71. The company has a market capitalization of C$5.33 billion, a PE ratio of 18.02, a P/E/G ratio of 11.79 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 229.57.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 21st. This is an increase from Parkland’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Parkland’s payout ratio is presently 77.38%.

In other news, Senior Officer Ferio Pugliese purchased 8,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$30.01 per share, for a total transaction of C$249,074.70. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 11,888 shares in the company, valued at C$356,746.99. In other news, Senior Officer Darren Robert Smart sold 19,142 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$29.90, for a total value of C$572,345.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 28,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$864,648.20. Also, Senior Officer Ferio Pugliese purchased 8,300 shares of Parkland stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$30.01 per share, with a total value of C$249,074.70. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 11,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$356,746.99. Company insiders own 20.47% of the company’s stock.

Parkland Corporation operates food and convenience stores in Canada, the United States, the Caribbean region, and Central and South America. The company operates through four segments: Canada, USA, Supply, and International. The Canada segment owns, operates, supports, and distributes a coast-to-coast network of retail convenience, food, and fuel sites, as well as commercial cardlocks and bulk fuel facilities; and provides propane, heating oil, lubricants, and other related services to commercial, industrial, and residential customers.

