Nextracker (NASDAQ:NXT) Research Coverage Started at Scotiabank

Analysts at Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Nextracker (NASDAQ:NXT – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “sector outperform” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Scotiabank’s target price indicates a potential upside of 11.93% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on NXT. Mizuho began coverage on Nextracker in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Barclays began coverage on Nextracker in a research report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp started coverage on Nextracker in a research report on Monday. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Citigroup started coverage on Nextracker in a research report on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Nextracker in a research report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Nextracker currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.00.

Nextracker Stock Up 4.6 %

NASDAQ NXT opened at $33.95 on Monday. Nextracker has a one year low of $28.51 and a one year high of $34.85.

Nextracker Company Profile

Nextracker Inc is a provider of intelligent, integrated solar tracker and software solutions used in utility-scale and distributed generation solar power plants. Nextracker Inc is based in SAN JOSE, Calif.

