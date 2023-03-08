Nickel Industries Limited (ASX:NIC) to Issue Final Dividend of $0.02

Nickel Industries Limited (ASX:NIC – Get Rating) announced a final dividend on Monday, March 6th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 16th will be given a dividend of 0.02 per share on Thursday, March 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date is Sunday, March 5th.

Nickel Industries Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.82.

Nickel Industries Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Nickel Industries Limited engages in nickel ore mining and nickel pig iron production operations in Singapore and Indonesia. The company holds an 80% interest in the Hengjaya Mine that covers an area of 5,983 hectares located in the Morowali Regency of Central Sulawesi; 80% interest in the Ranger Nickel project; and 70% interest in the Angel Nickel project.

