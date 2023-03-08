Northern Star Resources Limited (NST) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 6th

Northern Star Resources Limited (ASX:NST – Get Rating) announced a interim dividend on Monday, March 6th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 28th will be given a dividend of 0.11 per share on Tuesday, March 28th. This represents a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 6th. This is a boost from Northern Star Resources’s previous interim dividend of $0.10.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.75, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 2.16.

In related news, insider Stuart Tonkin sold 223,112 shares of Northern Star Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of A$10.74 ($7.21), for a total transaction of A$2,396,222.88 ($1,608,203.28). Company insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

Northern Star Resources Limited engages in the exploration, development, mining, and processing of gold deposits in Australia. It also sells refined gold. The company holds interests in the Pogo, Kalgoorlie, KCGM, Jundee, Thunderbox, and Carosue Dam operations, as well as Bronzewing projects. It operates in Western Australia, the Northern Territory, and Alaska.

