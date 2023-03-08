NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Shares Purchased by Belpointe Asset Management LLC

Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its position in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,552 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $229,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NXPI. SVB Wealth LLC increased its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 31.1% during the 3rd quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 3,633 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $536,000 after buying an additional 861 shares during the period. NorthRock Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the third quarter valued at $271,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in NXP Semiconductors in the third quarter valued at $69,000. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in NXP Semiconductors during the 3rd quarter worth $204,000. Finally, Trust Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 2,799 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $414,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. 88.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $209.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $185.00 to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NXP Semiconductors presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $188.95.

NXP Semiconductors Stock Performance

NXP Semiconductors Increases Dividend

Shares of NXP Semiconductors stock opened at $177.40 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $176.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $165.79. NXP Semiconductors has a 12 month low of $132.08 and a 12 month high of $198.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.80, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.58.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a $1.014 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This is a positive change from NXP Semiconductors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. This represents a $4.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. NXP Semiconductors’s payout ratio is currently 32.01%.

NXP Semiconductors Profile

(Get Rating)

NXP Semiconductors NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of semiconductor solutions. Its portfolio includes intellectual property, deep application knowledge, process technology and manufacturing expertise in the domains of cryptography-security, high-speed interface, radio frequency (RF), mixed-signal analog-digital, power management, digital signal processing, and embedded system design.

Further Reading

