Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) Shares Purchased by Ethic Inc.

Ethic Inc. boosted its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,902 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the period. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $301,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Smith Moore & CO. raised its position in Occidental Petroleum by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 3,789 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 5,209 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 11,920 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $676,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,658 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,024,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 9,936 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $612,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.45% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 1,678,017 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $61.56 per share, for a total transaction of $103,298,726.52. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 198,392,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,213,057,997.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Occidental Petroleum stock opened at $60.85 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $54.77 billion, a PE ratio of 4.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $62.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 12 month low of $51.03 and a 12 month high of $77.13.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $8.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.21 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a return on equity of 52.68% and a net margin of 35.87%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 97.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.48 EPS. Research analysts expect that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 6.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. This is a boost from Occidental Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.20%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on OXY shares. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price objective (up from $81.00) on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $74.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Occidental Petroleum presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.67.

Occidental Petroleum Corp. engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids and natural gas.

