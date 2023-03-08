Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI) Stock Holdings Lessened by Ensign Peak Advisors Inc

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc reduced its holdings in Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI – Get Rating) by 58.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 198,634 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 283,640 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Old Republic International were worth $4,158,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Navellier & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Old Republic International by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 16,834 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $376,000 after buying an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its position in Old Republic International by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 11,546 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Old Republic International by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,388 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $553,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC lifted its position in Old Republic International by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 10,279 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild Investment Corp IL lifted its position in Old Republic International by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 71,735 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,501,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 70.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Old Republic International alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Old Republic International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Old Republic International from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th.

Old Republic International Stock Down 1.1 %

Old Republic International Increases Dividend

Old Republic International stock opened at $25.47 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.12 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $25.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.87. Old Republic International Co. has a 52 week low of $20.27 and a 52 week high of $26.72.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 6th will be paid a $0.245 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.85%. This is a boost from Old Republic International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Old Republic International’s payout ratio is currently 42.79%.

About Old Republic International

(Get Rating)

Old Republic International Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the business of insurance underwriting. It operates through the following segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, Republic Financial Indemnity Group (RFIG) Run-Off, and Corporate and Other. The General Insurance segment provides property and liability insurance primarily to commercial clients.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Old Republic International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Republic International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.