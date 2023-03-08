Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) Stock Position Raised by AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL – Get Rating) by 186.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,887 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,129 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Omnicell were worth $686,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Omnicell by 9.1% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 460,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,049,000 after acquiring an additional 38,386 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Omnicell by 105.5% during the third quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 1,411 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Omnicell in the third quarter worth about $228,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Omnicell by 152.3% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 24,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,129,000 after buying an additional 14,768 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Omnicell by 168.5% during the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 7,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $667,000 after acquiring an additional 4,807 shares in the last quarter.

In other Omnicell news, EVP Scott Peter Seidelmann sold 945 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.28, for a total value of $45,624.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 29,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,438,164.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Omnicell Stock Performance

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Omnicell from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Omnicell from $71.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. SVB Leerink reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Omnicell in a report on Friday, January 27th. TheStreet lowered shares of Omnicell from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on Omnicell from $55.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Omnicell has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.67.

NASDAQ:OMCL opened at $53.70 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $54.59 and its 200-day moving average is $66.21. The company has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 537.00, a PEG ratio of 5.48 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.06. Omnicell, Inc. has a 52-week low of $46.11 and a 52-week high of $138.50.

Omnicell, Inc engages in the provision of medication management automation solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies. Its solutions include intelligence, platform and interoperability, central pharmacy dispensing, medication adherence, population health and point of care automation.

