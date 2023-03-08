Oncolytics Biotech (NASDAQ:ONCY) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald

Analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Oncolytics Biotech (NASDAQ:ONCY – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Oncolytics Biotech Stock Down 3.8 %

Shares of ONCY opened at $1.50 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $92.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.55 and a beta of 2.15. Oncolytics Biotech has a twelve month low of $0.80 and a twelve month high of $2.28. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.54.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Oncolytics Biotech

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ONCY. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Oncolytics Biotech by 357.7% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 112,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after buying an additional 88,000 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Oncolytics Biotech during the second quarter worth $34,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oncolytics Biotech during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Lynwood Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Oncolytics Biotech during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oncolytics Biotech during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oncolytics Biotech Company Profile

Oncolytics Biotech, Inc engages in the development of immuno-oncolytic virus for the treatment of solid tumors and hematological malignancies. It offers a non-pathogenic, properietary isolate of the reovirus that induce selective tumor lysis, and promotes an inflamed tumor phenotype through innate and adaptive immune responses.

