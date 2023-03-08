ONE Group Hospitality (STKS) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

ONE Group Hospitality (NASDAQ:STKS – Get Rating) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, March 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.18 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

ONE Group Hospitality Stock Performance

Shares of STKS stock opened at $8.53 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.90. ONE Group Hospitality has a one year low of $4.91 and a one year high of $11.64. The firm has a market cap of $275.23 million, a P/E ratio of 20.31 and a beta of 2.23.

Get ONE Group Hospitality alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other ONE Group Hospitality news, Director Jonathan Segal bought 5,721 shares of ONE Group Hospitality stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.20 per share, for a total transaction of $35,470.20. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,212,024 shares in the company, valued at $26,114,548.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 19.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ONE Group Hospitality

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in ONE Group Hospitality by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,183,474 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $12,438,000 after buying an additional 18,240 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of ONE Group Hospitality by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 439,953 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,771,000 after purchasing an additional 30,017 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of ONE Group Hospitality by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 376,049 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,497,000 after purchasing an additional 4,232 shares during the last quarter. Meros Investment Management LP increased its position in shares of ONE Group Hospitality by 111.8% in the 4th quarter. Meros Investment Management LP now owns 323,965 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,041,000 after purchasing an additional 170,982 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of ONE Group Hospitality by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 291,929 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,938,000 after purchasing an additional 39,553 shares during the last quarter. 39.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Wedbush lowered shares of ONE Group Hospitality from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $7.50 to $6.50 in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.50.

ONE Group Hospitality Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc engages in the development, owning, and management of restaurants and lounges. It operates through the following segments: STK, Kona Grill, ONE Hospitality and Corporate. The STK segment consists of the results of operations from STK restaurant locations, competing in the full-service dining industry, as well as management, license.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ONE Group Hospitality Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ONE Group Hospitality and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.