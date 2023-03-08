ONE Group Hospitality (STKS) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

ONE Group Hospitality (NASDAQ:STKS – Get Rating) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, March 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.18 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Shares of STKS stock opened at $8.53 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.90. ONE Group Hospitality has a one year low of $4.91 and a one year high of $11.64. The firm has a market cap of $275.23 million, a P/E ratio of 20.31 and a beta of 2.23.
In other ONE Group Hospitality news, Director Jonathan Segal bought 5,721 shares of ONE Group Hospitality stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.20 per share, for a total transaction of $35,470.20. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,212,024 shares in the company, valued at $26,114,548.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 19.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Separately, Wedbush lowered shares of ONE Group Hospitality from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $7.50 to $6.50 in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.50.
The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc engages in the development, owning, and management of restaurants and lounges. It operates through the following segments: STK, Kona Grill, ONE Hospitality and Corporate. The STK segment consists of the results of operations from STK restaurant locations, competing in the full-service dining industry, as well as management, license.
