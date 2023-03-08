Oppenheimer Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN)

The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN – Get Rating) – Oppenheimer decreased their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Wendy’s in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, March 2nd. Oppenheimer analyst B. Bittner now forecasts that the restaurant operator will post earnings per share of $1.10 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.12. Oppenheimer currently has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Wendy’s’ current full-year earnings is $0.98 per share.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on WEN. StockNews.com lowered Wendy’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Northcoast Research lowered Wendy’s from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Wendy’s from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Wendy’s from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on shares of Wendy’s in a report on Friday, January 27th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.97.

Wendy’s Price Performance

WEN opened at $21.49 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $22.41 and a 200-day moving average of $21.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.21, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.90. Wendy’s has a 12-month low of $15.77 and a 12-month high of $23.78. The company has a quick ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.29.

Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $536.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $534.06 million. Wendy’s had a return on equity of 41.86% and a net margin of 8.46%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.16 earnings per share.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WEN. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Wendy’s by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 662,516 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $14,993,000 after purchasing an additional 69,157 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its holdings in shares of Wendy’s by 17.2% during the fourth quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 27,215 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $616,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in Wendy’s by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,340,738 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $52,971,000 after acquiring an additional 34,876 shares during the last quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Wendy’s in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $614,000. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in shares of Wendy’s during the fourth quarter worth $614,000. Institutional investors own 70.59% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Liliana Esposito sold 6,167 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.50, for a total value of $138,757.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 74,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,684,462.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Liliana Esposito sold 6,167 shares of Wendy’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.50, for a total transaction of $138,757.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 74,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,684,462.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Matthew H. Peltz sold 3,627,569 shares of Wendy’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.05, for a total value of $79,987,896.45. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,705,770 shares in the company, valued at $478,612,228.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 21.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wendy’s Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be given a $0.25 dividend. This is an increase from Wendy’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.65%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. Wendy’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 121.95%.

About Wendy’s

The Wendy’s Co engages in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants. It offers hamburgers and related products, such as chicken breast sandwiches, nuggets, chili, and baked potatoes, French fries, freshly prepared salads, soft drinks, milk, coffee, frosty deserts, and kid’s meals.

