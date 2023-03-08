Oppenheimer Lowers WhiteHorse Finance (NASDAQ:WHF) Price Target to $14.00

WhiteHorse Finance (NASDAQ:WHF – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by investment analysts at Oppenheimer from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the investment management company’s stock. Oppenheimer’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 5.66% from the stock’s current price. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for WhiteHorse Finance’s Q1 2023 earnings at $0.44 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.41 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.67 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered their price target on shares of WhiteHorse Finance to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. TheStreet downgraded shares of WhiteHorse Finance from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of WhiteHorse Finance from $15.50 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.67.

NASDAQ:WHF opened at $13.25 on Monday. WhiteHorse Finance has a 52 week low of $10.57 and a 52 week high of $15.50. The firm has a market cap of $307.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.20 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.71.

In related news, Director John Bolduc acquired 7,720 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.95 per share, for a total transaction of $99,974.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 182,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,358,479.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WHF. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in WhiteHorse Finance by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 103,865 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,566,000 after acquiring an additional 12,738 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of WhiteHorse Finance by 17.9% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 6,167 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 937 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of WhiteHorse Finance by 10.1% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,885 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 998 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of WhiteHorse Finance by 4.4% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 287,517 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,336,000 after purchasing an additional 12,055 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of WhiteHorse Finance by 41.2% in the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 44,785 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $675,000 after purchasing an additional 13,062 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.45% of the company’s stock.

WhiteHorse Finance, Inc is an externally managed, non-diversified, closed-end management investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940. Our stock is publicly traded on the NASDAQ exchange under the ticker symbol ”WHF”. We have senior notes listed on the NASDAQ exchange under the ticker symbol “WHFBL“.

