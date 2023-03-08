Oppenheimer Weighs in on Denali Therapeutics Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:DNLI)

Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer dropped their FY2023 earnings estimates for Denali Therapeutics in a note issued to investors on Thursday, March 2nd. Oppenheimer analyst J. Olson now anticipates that the company will earn ($3.51) per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($3.31). Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Denali Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($3.31) per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Denali Therapeutics’ FY2024 earnings at ($1.78) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($1.31) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($0.72) EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Denali Therapeutics from $36.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. SVB Securities assumed coverage on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a report on Monday, January 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price target on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Wedbush cut their price target on shares of Denali Therapeutics from $46.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Denali Therapeutics from $65.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.58.

Denali Therapeutics Trading Down 4.0 %

DNLI opened at $26.07 on Monday. Denali Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $20.24 and a 12-month high of $39.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a PE ratio of -10.03 and a beta of 1.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $29.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.55.

Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.75) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.77) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $10.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.29 million. Denali Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 300.55% and a negative return on equity of 35.67%. The company’s revenue was down 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.62) EPS.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Denali Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in Denali Therapeutics by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 15,119,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,472,000 after buying an additional 404,423 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Denali Therapeutics by 1.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,402,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,858,000 after buying an additional 99,530 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Denali Therapeutics by 0.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,185,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,336,000 after buying an additional 74,918 shares during the period. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd grew its stake in Denali Therapeutics by 3.8% in the third quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd now owns 5,576,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,129,000 after purchasing an additional 206,554 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in Denali Therapeutics by 11.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,192,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,659,000 after purchasing an additional 441,528 shares in the last quarter. 67.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Denali Therapeutics news, CEO Ryan J. Watts sold 5,029 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.73, for a total transaction of $144,483.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,213,464 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,592,820.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Carole Ho sold 2,548 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.10, for a total value of $76,694.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 184,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,546,978.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Ryan J. Watts sold 5,029 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.73, for a total value of $144,483.17. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,213,464 shares in the company, valued at $63,592,820.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 91,020 shares of company stock worth $2,689,975. 12.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Denali Therapeutics

Denali Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of a portfolio of product candidates for neurodegenerative diseases. Its product pipeline includes LRRK2, RIPK1, TREM2, and Tau. The company was founded by Ryan J. Watts, Marc Tessier-Lavigne, and Alexander Schuth on October 14, 2013 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Featured Stories

