Oppenheimer Weighs in on Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:SFM)

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer upped their FY2023 earnings estimates for Sprouts Farmers Market in a report issued on Thursday, March 2nd. Oppenheimer analyst R. Parikh now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $2.54 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $2.50. The consensus estimate for Sprouts Farmers Market’s current full-year earnings is $2.49 per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Sprouts Farmers Market’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.43 EPS.

Get Sprouts Farmers Market alerts:

SFM has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Northcoast Research lowered shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in a report on Friday, March 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. MKM Partners cut shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in a research report on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.17.

Sprouts Farmers Market Stock Performance

Shares of Sprouts Farmers Market stock opened at $33.14 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.39. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.95. Sprouts Farmers Market has a fifty-two week low of $22.56 and a fifty-two week high of $35.59.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. Sprouts Farmers Market had a net margin of 4.08% and a return on equity of 25.40%. Sprouts Farmers Market’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Trust Investment Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market during the 4th quarter worth about $315,000. Natixis grew its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Natixis now owns 164,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,329,000 after buying an additional 8,900 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Sprouts Farmers Market in the 4th quarter valued at about $612,000. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market by 66.0% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 47,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,539,000 after buying an additional 18,905 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in Sprouts Farmers Market in the 4th quarter valued at about $397,000. 99.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sprouts Farmers Market

(Get Rating)

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc engages in the operation of healthy grocery stores. The firm specializes in fresh, natural and organic products. Its products include fresh produce, bulk foods, vitamins and supplements, grocery, meat and seafood, deli, bakery, dairy, frozen foods, body care and natural household items.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Sprouts Farmers Market Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprouts Farmers Market and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.