Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA) Upgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on ORA. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Ormat Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. They set a neutral rating on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of Ormat Technologies from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the company from $103.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Roth Mkm decreased their target price on shares of Ormat Technologies from $104.00 to $93.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Ormat Technologies from $106.00 to $96.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $92.83.

Ormat Technologies Price Performance

Shares of Ormat Technologies stock opened at $87.39 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Ormat Technologies has a twelve month low of $67.28 and a twelve month high of $101.81. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $89.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $90.40. The firm has a market cap of $4.90 billion, a PE ratio of 74.69, a P/E/G ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.48.

Ormat Technologies Dividend Announcement

Ormat Technologies ( NYSE:ORA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The energy company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.25. Ormat Technologies had a return on equity of 4.60% and a net margin of 8.97%. The firm had revenue of $205.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $199.33 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Ormat Technologies will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 7th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. Ormat Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.03%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Ormat Technologies by 30.0% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 533 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ormat Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Ormat Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ormat Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ormat Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.74% of the company’s stock.

Ormat Technologies Company Profile

Ormat Technologies, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the geothermal and recovered energy power businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electricity, Product and Energy Storage. The Electricity segment focuses on the sale of electricity from the company’s power plants pursuant to power purchase agreements.

