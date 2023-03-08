Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) Shares Bought by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,126 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,197 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $5,119,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Motco purchased a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Riverview Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 101.8% during the third quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 226 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 25.4% during the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 237 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. 81.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PH opened at $359.54 on Wednesday. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 1 year low of $230.44 and a 1 year high of $364.26. The company has a market cap of $46.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $329.00 and a 200-day moving average of $297.01.

Parker-Hannifin ( NYSE:PH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $4.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.45 by $0.31. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 7.33% and a return on equity of 28.23%. The company had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.46 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 19.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were issued a dividend of $1.33 per share. This represents a $5.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.96%.

In related news, Chairman Thomas L. Williams sold 38,098 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.63, for a total value of $13,434,497.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 229,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $80,761,791.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Chairman Thomas L. Williams sold 38,098 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.63, for a total value of $13,434,497.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 229,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $80,761,791.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark J. Hart sold 5,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.05, for a total transaction of $2,041,147.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,969 shares in the company, valued at $3,762,915.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 62,454 shares of company stock valued at $21,706,490 over the last 90 days. 1.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $311.00 to $374.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $334.00 to $336.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $335.00 to $341.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Parker-Hannifin presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $363.25.

Parker-Hannifin Corp. engages in the manufacture of motion and control technologies and systems. It operates through Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems segments. The Diversified Industrial segment sells products to both original equipment manufacturers and distributors who serve the replacement markets in manufacturing, packaging, processing, transportation, mobile construction, refrigeration and air conditioning, agricultural and military machinery, and equipment industries.

