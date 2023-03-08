Passage Bio (NASDAQ:PASG) Posts Earnings Results

Passage Bio (NASDAQ:PASG – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.93) EPS.

Passage Bio Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PASG opened at $1.26 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $68.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.50 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.43. Passage Bio has a one year low of $1.04 and a one year high of $3.56.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Passage Bio

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in Passage Bio in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in Passage Bio by 9,044.2% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 9,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 9,406 shares during the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Passage Bio in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Passage Bio by 89.9% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 41,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 19,706 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Annandale Capital LLC lifted its stake in Passage Bio by 35.8% in the 4th quarter. Annandale Capital LLC now owns 54,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 14,338 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.99% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

About Passage Bio

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PASG. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Passage Bio from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Guggenheim reduced their price target on shares of Passage Bio from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Passage Bio in a research report on Monday. Chardan Capital reduced their price target on shares of Passage Bio from $18.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of Passage Bio in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Passage Bio has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.80.

Passage Bio, Inc, a genetic medicines company, develops transformative therapies for central nervous system diseases. It develops PBGM01, which utilizes a proprietary, AAVhu68 capsid to deliver to the brain and peripheral tissues a functional GLB1 gene encoding lysosomal acid beta-galactosidase for infantile GM1; PBFT02, which utilizes an AAV1 capsid to deliver to the brain a functional granulin (GRN) and gene encoding progranulin (PGRN) for the treatment of FTD-GRN; and PBKR03, which utilizes a proprietary, AAVhu68 capsid to deliver to the brain and peripheral tissues a functional GALC gene encoding the hydrolytic enzyme galactosylceramidase for infantile Krabbe disease.

