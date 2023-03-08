PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) & RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) Head-To-Head Review

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT – Get Rating) and RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust and RLJ Lodging Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust -27.57% -5.49% -0.63% RLJ Lodging Trust 3.51% 2.04% 0.85%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust and RLJ Lodging Trust’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust $303.77 million 3.75 -$73.29 million ($1.26) -10.18 RLJ Lodging Trust $1.19 billion 1.55 $41.92 million $0.10 113.61

Insider & Institutional Ownership

RLJ Lodging Trust has higher revenue and earnings than PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than RLJ Lodging Trust, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

71.2% of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 88.9% of RLJ Lodging Trust shares are held by institutional investors. 0.8% of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 2.3% of RLJ Lodging Trust shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust pays an annual dividend of $1.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 12.5%. RLJ Lodging Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.8%. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust pays out -127.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. RLJ Lodging Trust pays out 200.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. RLJ Lodging Trust has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust and RLJ Lodging Trust, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust 0 4 2 0 2.33 RLJ Lodging Trust 0 3 3 0 2.50

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust currently has a consensus price target of $15.57, suggesting a potential upside of 21.37%. RLJ Lodging Trust has a consensus price target of $15.79, suggesting a potential upside of 38.96%. Given RLJ Lodging Trust’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe RLJ Lodging Trust is more favorable than PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust.

Volatility & Risk

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has a beta of 1.43, indicating that its stock price is 43% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, RLJ Lodging Trust has a beta of 1.78, indicating that its stock price is 78% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

RLJ Lodging Trust beats PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust on 14 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust

(Get Rating)

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust is a finance company, which invests primarily in residential mortgage loans and mortgage-related assets. It operates through following segments: Correspondent Production, Credit Sensitive Strategies, Interest Rate Sensitive Strategies, and Corporate Activities. The Correspondent Production segment deals with purchasing, pooling, and reselling newly originated prime credit quality mortgage loans either directly or in the form of mortgage-backed securities in capital markets. The Credit Sensitive Strategies segment includes investments in distressed mortgage loans, real estate acquired in settlement of mortgage loans, real estate held for investment, credit risk transfer agreements, non-agency subordinated bonds, and small balance commercial real estate mortgage loans. The Interest Rate Sensitive Strategies segment focuses on investments in mortgage servicing rights, excess servicing spread, agency and senior non-agency mortgage-backed securities, and the related interest rate hedging activities. The Corporate segment includes management fee and corporate expense amounts and certain interest income. The company was founded by Stanford L. Kurland on

About RLJ Lodging Trust

(Get Rating)

RLJ Lodging Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership and acquisition of hotels. It operates through the following hotel brands: Embassy Suites, Marriott, Hilton, Hyatt House, Hyatt Place, Hilton Garden Inn, Wyndham, Renaissance, Fairfield Inn & Suites, Holiday Inn Express, Sleep Inn, Hampton Inn, Hotel Indigo, IHG, SpringHill Suites, Hyatt Centric, and Homewood Suites. The company was founded by Robert L. Johnson on January 31, 2011 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

Receive News & Ratings for PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.