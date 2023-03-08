Perficient, Inc. Expected to Earn FY2023 Earnings of $4.17 Per Share (NASDAQ:PRFT)

Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Barrington Research issued their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of Perficient in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, March 1st. Barrington Research analyst V. Colicchio anticipates that the digital transformation consultancy will post earnings of $4.17 per share for the year. The consensus estimate for Perficient’s current full-year earnings is $4.09 per share. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Perficient’s FY2024 earnings at $4.61 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on PRFT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Perficient from $80.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. National Alliance Securities reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Perficient in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Perficient from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. TheStreet downgraded shares of Perficient from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Perficient from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Perficient presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $87.00.

Shares of Perficient stock opened at $72.10 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $74.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Perficient has a 52-week low of $59.78 and a 52-week high of $116.44. The company has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.86, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.53.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Perficient in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Perficient by 322.4% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 604 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the period. First National Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Perficient in the 3rd quarter valued at $90,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Perficient in the 2nd quarter valued at $97,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Perficient by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,506 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. 90.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Perficient, Inc engages in the provision of digital consultancy services. Its service categories include strategy and consulting, data and intelligence, platforms and technology, customer experience and digital marketing, innovation, and product development, and optimized global delivery. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in St.

