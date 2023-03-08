Perseus Mining Limited (ASX:PRU) Declares $0.01 Interim Dividend

Perseus Mining Limited (ASX:PRU – Get Rating) declared a interim dividend on Monday, March 6th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.011 per share on Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 6th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 4.56 and a quick ratio of 2.66.

Perseus Mining Limited explores, evaluates, develops, and mines for gold properties in West Africa. The company primarily holds interests in the Edikan gold mine project located in Ghana; and Sissingué and Yaoure gold projects located in Côte d'Ivoire. Perseus Mining Limited was incorporated in 2003 and is based in Subiaco, Australia.

