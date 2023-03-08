Perseus Mining Limited (ASX:PRU) Declares $0.01 Interim Dividend

Perseus Mining Limited (ASX:PRU – Get Rating) declared a interim dividend on Monday, March 6th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.011 per share on Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 6th.
Perseus Mining Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 4.56 and a quick ratio of 2.66.
About Perseus Mining
Featured Stories
- eBay Faces Growing Competition and Eroding Market Share
- Schrodinger is an AI-Powered Drug Discovery Developer to Watch
- Under-the-Radar Azul SA Takes Flight on Robust Travel Demand
- Market Gets “Powelled”: S&P 500 Confirms Resistance
- Rivian Plummets, But Is This 2023’s Greatest Buying Opportunity?
Receive News & Ratings for Perseus Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perseus Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.