Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. to Post FY2023 Earnings of ($5.41) Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NASDAQ:PHAT)

Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHAT – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2023 earnings estimates for Phathom Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued on Wednesday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst G. Santangelo now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($5.41) for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($5.89). The consensus estimate for Phathom Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($5.41) per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Phathom Pharmaceuticals’ FY2024 earnings at ($4.65) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($1.49) EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.61 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on PHAT. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Phathom Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Phathom Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their target price on Phathom Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Phathom Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:PHAT opened at $8.19 on Monday. Phathom Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $6.09 and a 52-week high of $16.84. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.89. The company has a market capitalization of $343.73 million, a P/E ratio of -1.62 and a beta of 0.38.

In other news, Director Asit Parikh acquired 5,000 shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.00 per share, with a total value of $35,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,500 shares in the company, valued at $122,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Terrie Curran sold 5,821 shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.20, for a total value of $47,732.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 176,807 shares in the company, valued at $1,449,817.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Asit Parikh acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.00 per share, for a total transaction of $35,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 17,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $122,500. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,289 shares of company stock valued at $77,329 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PHAT. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 7.7% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 33,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 175,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,389,000 after acquiring an additional 3,001 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 61,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $834,000 after acquiring an additional 1,948 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 58.5% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 12,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 4,540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 19,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 2,761 shares in the last quarter. 98.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for gastrointestinal diseases. The company has the rights in the United States, Europe, and Canada to vonoprazan, a potassium-competitive acid blocker (P-CAB) that blocks acid secretion in the stomach.

