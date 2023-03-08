Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and seven have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $73.55.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on PNW shares. Guggenheim raised Pinnacle West Capital from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $54.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Mizuho reduced their target price on Pinnacle West Capital from $76.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Siebert Williams Shank lifted their price target on Pinnacle West Capital to $91.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Pinnacle West Capital from $70.00 to $82.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Pinnacle West Capital from $79.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pinnacle West Capital

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PNW. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital during the 4th quarter valued at about $104,067,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,911,753 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $539,808,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072,235 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 29.6% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,537,942 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $276,313,000 after purchasing an additional 808,207 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 297.6% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 633,531 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $48,174,000 after purchasing an additional 474,174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Pinnacle West Capital by 34.9% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,497,267 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $96,589,000 after buying an additional 387,701 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.21% of the company’s stock.

Pinnacle West Capital Price Performance

Shares of PNW stock opened at $75.70 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market cap of $8.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.73 and a beta of 0.44. Pinnacle West Capital has a one year low of $59.03 and a one year high of $80.60.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $638.28 million. Pinnacle West Capital had a return on equity of 7.87% and a net margin of 11.18%. The company’s revenue was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Pinnacle West Capital will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pinnacle West Capital Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 1st were given a $0.865 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 31st. This represents a $3.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.57%. Pinnacle West Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.03%.

Pinnacle West Capital Company Profile

Pinnacle West Capital Corp. is a holding company, which engages in providing energy and energy-related products. It offers regulated retail and wholesale electricity businesses and related activities, such as electricity generation, transmission and distribution through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Co The company was founded on February 20, 1985, and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

