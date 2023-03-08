Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund, Inc. (HNW) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 16th

Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:HNW – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, March 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.09 per share on Friday, March 31st. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th.

Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund has raised its dividend payment by an average of 0.9% annually over the last three years.

HNW stock opened at $10.52 on Wednesday. Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund has a 1-year low of $9.83 and a 1-year high of $13.14.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Logan Stone Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $420,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund by 54.2% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 2,724 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund by 8.5% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 130,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,684,000 after purchasing an additional 10,229 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund by 17.7% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 131,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,697,000 after buying an additional 19,814 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund during the first quarter worth $40,000.

Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund, Inc is a closed-end investment fund, which engages in current income, with the potential for capital appreciation as a secondary objective. It invests in yielding asset classes, including global yield bonds, leveraged bank loans, and event-linked bonds. The company was founded on January 31, 2007 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

