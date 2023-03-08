Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund, Inc. (HNW) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 16th

Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:HNW – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, March 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.09 per share on Friday, March 31st. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th.
Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund has raised its dividend payment by an average of 0.9% annually over the last three years.
Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund Trading Down 0.7 %
HNW stock opened at $10.52 on Wednesday. Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund has a 1-year low of $9.83 and a 1-year high of $13.14.
Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund, Inc is a closed-end investment fund, which engages in current income, with the potential for capital appreciation as a secondary objective. It invests in yielding asset classes, including global yield bonds, leveraged bank loans, and event-linked bonds. The company was founded on January 31, 2007 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.
