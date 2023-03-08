Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) Director Karl Mr. Peterson Sells 100,000 Shares

Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA – Get Rating) Director Karl Mr. Peterson sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.48, for a total value of $948,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,694,033 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,539,432.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Karl Mr. Peterson also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Playa Hotels & Resorts alerts:

On Monday, March 6th, Karl Mr. Peterson sold 40,000 shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.55, for a total transaction of $382,000.00.

Playa Hotels & Resorts Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PLYA opened at $9.38 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.59 and a beta of 1.52. Playa Hotels & Resorts has a 1-year low of $5.34 and a 1-year high of $9.73. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.81.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Playa Hotels & Resorts ( NASDAQ:PLYA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 24th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $210.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $187.18 million. Playa Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 11.99%. The company’s revenue was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.03) EPS. Research analysts expect that Playa Hotels & Resorts will post 0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on PLYA shares. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Playa Hotels & Resorts from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Playa Hotels & Resorts

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Playa Hotels & Resorts by 246.4% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 4,927 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Playa Hotels & Resorts by 25.1% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 1,478 shares in the last quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts during the third quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts in the first quarter worth $99,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts by 247.2% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 9,096 shares during the last quarter. 82.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Playa Hotels & Resorts

(Get Rating)

Playa Hotels & Resorts NV engages in the operation of hotels and resorts. It owns all-inclusive oceanfront resorts in Cancun, Los Cabos, Montego Bay, Puerto Vallarta, Playa del Carmen, and Cap Cana. The company was founded on March 28, 2013 and is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Playa Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Playa Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.