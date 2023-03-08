Popular Capital Trust II PFD GTD 6.125% (NASDAQ:BPOPM) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.13

Popular Capital Trust II PFD GTD 6.125% (NASDAQ:BPOPM – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, March 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.1276 per share on Monday, April 3rd. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th.

Popular Capital Trust II PFD GTD 6.125% Stock Performance

NASDAQ:BPOPM opened at $24.95 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $25.22. Popular Capital Trust II PFD GTD 6.125% has a 52 week low of $24.64 and a 52 week high of $27.41.

