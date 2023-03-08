Precision BioSciences (DTIL) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Precision BioSciences (NASDAQ:DTIL – Get Rating) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, March 9th. Analysts expect Precision BioSciences to post earnings of ($0.24) per share for the quarter.

Precision BioSciences Stock Performance

NASDAQ:DTIL opened at $1.10 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 3.69 and a current ratio of 3.69. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $122.06 million, a PE ratio of -0.72 and a beta of 1.45. Precision BioSciences has a fifty-two week low of $0.95 and a fifty-two week high of $4.27.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Precision BioSciences

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Precision BioSciences in the first quarter valued at about $71,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Precision BioSciences in the first quarter valued at about $60,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Precision BioSciences by 185.6% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 30,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 19,636 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Precision BioSciences in the first quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Precision BioSciences in the first quarter valued at about $48,000. 50.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

About Precision BioSciences

A number of research firms have weighed in on DTIL. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on shares of Precision BioSciences from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on shares of Precision BioSciences to $6.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th.

Precision BioSciences, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of genome editing technologies. It operates through the Therapeutics and Food segments. The Therapeutics segment focuses on the development of products in the field of immuno-oncology and of novel products outside immuno-oncology to treat human diseases.

