Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) vs. Veritec (OTCMKTS:VRTC) Head-To-Head Contrast

Veritec (OTCMKTS:VRTC – Get Rating) and Premier (NASDAQ:PINC – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, profitability, earnings and institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Veritec and Premier’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Veritec $350,000.00 2.29 -$510,000.00 ($0.03) -0.67 Premier $1.36 billion 2.71 $265.87 million $1.47 21.11

Premier has higher revenue and earnings than Veritec. Veritec is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Premier, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Veritec -201.65% N/A -460.19% Premier 12.85% 11.54% 7.55%

Volatility and Risk

This table compares Veritec and Premier’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Veritec has a beta of -21.4, meaning that its stock price is 2,240% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Premier has a beta of 0.29, meaning that its stock price is 71% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for Veritec and Premier, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Veritec 0 0 0 0 N/A Premier 0 3 7 0 2.70

Premier has a consensus price target of $40.70, indicating a potential upside of 31.16%. Given Premier’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Premier is more favorable than Veritec.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

66.9% of Premier shares are held by institutional investors. 51.8% of Veritec shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.8% of Premier shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Premier beats Veritec on 12 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Veritec

Veritec, Inc. engages in the development, sales, and licensing of products. It also provides services related to mobile banking solutions. The firm also operates in back-end cardholder transaction processing services for visa-branded card programs on behalf of its sponsoring bank. The company was founded on September 8, 1982 and is headquartered in Golden Valley, MN.

About Premier

Premier, Inc. engages in the provision of healthcare improvement solutions. It operates through the Supply Chain Services and Performance Services segments. The Supply Chain Services segment includes healthcare group purchasing organization (GPO) programs in the United States, supply chain co-management, and direct sourcing activities. The Performance Services segment consists of informatics, collaborative, consulting services, direct-to-employer initiative, and insurance management services businesses. The company was founded on May 14, 2013 and is headquartered in Charlotte, NC.

