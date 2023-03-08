Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH) and Kala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALA) Head-To-Head Survey

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH – Get Rating) and Kala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALA – Get Rating) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Prestige Consumer Healthcare and Kala Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Prestige Consumer Healthcare 18.97% 12.65% 5.54% Kala Pharmaceuticals -1,383.91% -1,320.11% -47.64%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

100.0% of Prestige Consumer Healthcare shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.6% of Prestige Consumer Healthcare shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 14.3% of Kala Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Valuation and Earnings

Prestige Consumer Healthcare has a beta of 0.56, indicating that its share price is 44% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Kala Pharmaceuticals has a beta of -1.64, indicating that its share price is 264% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Prestige Consumer Healthcare and Kala Pharmaceuticals’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Prestige Consumer Healthcare $1.11 billion 2.64 $205.38 million $4.17 14.12 Kala Pharmaceuticals $3.89 million 8.25 -$44.82 million ($30.22) -0.62

Prestige Consumer Healthcare has higher revenue and earnings than Kala Pharmaceuticals. Kala Pharmaceuticals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Prestige Consumer Healthcare, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Prestige Consumer Healthcare and Kala Pharmaceuticals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Prestige Consumer Healthcare 0 1 4 0 2.80 Kala Pharmaceuticals 1 0 2 0 2.33

Prestige Consumer Healthcare currently has a consensus price target of $70.75, suggesting a potential upside of 20.20%. Kala Pharmaceuticals has a consensus price target of $51.13, suggesting a potential upside of 171.80%. Given Kala Pharmaceuticals’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Kala Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than Prestige Consumer Healthcare.

Summary

Prestige Consumer Healthcare beats Kala Pharmaceuticals on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Prestige Consumer Healthcare

Prestige Consumer Healthcare, Inc. engages in the marketing, sale, and distribution of pharmaceutical drugs and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare. The North American and International OTC Healthcare segments manages the following brands: BC/Goody’s, Beano, Boudreaux’s Butt Paste, Chloraseptic, Clear Eyes, Compound W, Debrox, DenTek, Dramamine, Efferdent, Fess, Fleet, Gaviscon, Hydralyte, Luden’s, Monistat, Nix, Pedia-Lax, and Summer’s Eve. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Tarrytown, NY.

About Kala Pharmaceuticals

Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics using proprietary nanoparticle-based Mucus Penetrating Particles, or MPP, technology, with an initial focus on the treatment of eye diseases. The company was founded by Justin Hanes, Robert S. Langer and Colin R. Gardner in 2009 and is headquartered in Arlington, MA.

