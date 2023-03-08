ProAssurance (NYSE:PRA) Raised to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of ProAssurance (NYSE:PRA – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on PRA. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on ProAssurance in a research report on Friday, February 24th. They set a neutral rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial lowered their price target on ProAssurance from $25.00 to $23.00 in a report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on ProAssurance from $22.00 to $23.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th.

ProAssurance stock opened at $19.08 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of -1,906.09 and a beta of 0.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $18.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.74. ProAssurance has a 52 week low of $16.90 and a 52 week high of $27.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

ProAssurance ( NYSE:PRA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The insurance provider reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $294.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $283.89 million. ProAssurance had a positive return on equity of 2.12% and a negative net margin of 0.04%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.62 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that ProAssurance will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PRA. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in ProAssurance during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in ProAssurance during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in ProAssurance during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in ProAssurance during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $84,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ProAssurance during the 4th quarter worth approximately $181,000. 84.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ProAssurance Corp. is a holding company. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Property and Casualty, Workers’ Compensation Insurance, Lloyd’s Syndicate, Segregated Portfolio Cell Reinsurance and Corporate. The Specialty Property and Casualty segment includes professional liability business and medical technology and life sciences business.

