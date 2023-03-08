Progressive (NYSE:PGR) Reaches New 12-Month High After Dividend Announcement

The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday following a dividend announcement from the company. The stock traded as high as $146.50 and last traded at $145.44, with a volume of 117122 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $145.60.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 6th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 5th. Progressive’s payout ratio is 33.90%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PGR. StockNews.com raised Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Progressive from $114.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Progressive in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Progressive from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised Progressive from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $133.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $136.62.

Progressive Stock Performance

Insider Transactions at Progressive

The firm has a market cap of $84.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 122.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $136.24 and a 200-day moving average of $129.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.37.

In other news, insider Steven Broz sold 5,170 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.07, for a total value of $656,951.90. Following the sale, the insider now owns 26,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,344,863.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Steven Broz sold 5,170 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.07, for a total value of $656,951.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 26,323 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,344,863.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Daniel P. Mascaro sold 2,806 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.64, for a total value of $397,441.84. Following the sale, the insider now owns 36,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,110,654.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 58,838 shares of company stock valued at $7,864,579 in the last ninety days. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Progressive

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PGR. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Progressive in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Progressive in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Progressive in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Progressive in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Progressive during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.19% of the company’s stock.

About Progressive

Progressive Corp. is an insurance holding company. engages in the provision of personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines and Property.

