ProShares Short QQQ (NYSEARCA:PSQ) Shares Sold by Flow Traders U.S. LLC

Flow Traders U.S. LLC cut its holdings in shares of ProShares Short QQQ (NYSEARCA:PSQ – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,439 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,832 shares during the quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC’s holdings in ProShares Short QQQ were worth $394,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Architects Inc acquired a new stake in ProShares Short QQQ during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $214,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in ProShares Short QQQ by 53.1% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 887,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,780,000 after buying an additional 307,946 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in ProShares Short QQQ during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $187,000. Hedges Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in ProShares Short QQQ by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Hedges Asset Management LLC now owns 180,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,693,000 after buying an additional 11,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robinson Value Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in ProShares Short QQQ by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Robinson Value Management Ltd. now owns 49,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $717,000 after buying an additional 3,206 shares in the last quarter.

Get ProShares Short QQQ alerts:

ProShares Short QQQ Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:PSQ opened at $13.27 on Wednesday. ProShares Short QQQ has a 52 week low of $11.27 and a 52 week high of $15.63. The company’s 50 day moving average is $13.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.90.

About ProShares Short QQQ

ProShares Short QQQ is focused on daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index. The NASDAQ-100 Index represents non-financial domestic and international issues listed on The NASDAQ Stock Market. The Fund takes positions in financial instruments (including derivatives) that in combination should have similar daily return characteristics as the inverse of the NASDAQ-100 Index.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProShares Short QQQ (NYSEARCA:PSQ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Short QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Short QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.