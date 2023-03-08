PSC Insurance Group Limited (PSI) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 6th

PSC Insurance Group Limited (ASX:PSI – Get Rating) announced a interim dividend on Monday, March 6th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 5th will be given a dividend of 0.052 per share on Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 6th. This is an increase from PSC Insurance Group’s previous interim dividend of $0.04.
PSC Insurance Group Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.81, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.21.
PSC Insurance Group Company Profile
