PSC Insurance Group Limited (PSI) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 6th

PSC Insurance Group Limited (ASX:PSI – Get Rating) announced a interim dividend on Monday, March 6th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 5th will be given a dividend of 0.052 per share on Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 6th. This is an increase from PSC Insurance Group’s previous interim dividend of $0.04.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.81, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.21.

PSC Insurance Group Limited provides diversified insurance services in Australia, the United Kingdom, Hong Kong, and New Zealand. The company operates through four segments: Distribution, Agency, United Kingdom, and Group. The company provides commercial and life insurance broking, as well as workers compensation consulting services.

