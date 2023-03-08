Puma (ETR:PUM) Given a €75.00 Price Target by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €75.00 ($79.79) price target on Puma (ETR:PUM – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on PUM. Baader Bank set a €70.00 ($74.47) price objective on Puma in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking set a €57.00 ($60.64) price objective on Puma in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Warburg Research set a €94.00 ($100.00) price objective on Puma in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €65.00 ($69.15) price target on Puma in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €70.00 ($74.47) price target on Puma in a report on Thursday, March 2nd.

Get Puma alerts:

Puma Stock Down 2.8 %

PUM stock opened at €54.00 ($57.45) on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $8.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.84. Puma has a fifty-two week low of €41.31 ($43.95) and a fifty-two week high of €82.12 ($87.36). The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is €60.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is €55.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.04, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.54.

About Puma

PUMA SE, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, sells, and markets footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, Greater China, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers performance and sport-inspired lifestyle products in categories, such as football, cricket, handball, rugby, volleyball, running, training and fitness, golf, and motorsports.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Puma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Puma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.