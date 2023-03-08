Q1 2024 Earnings Estimate for Dollar Tree, Inc. Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Dollar Tree in a report released on Wednesday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Tarlowe now forecasts that the company will earn $1.51 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $2.19. The consensus estimate for Dollar Tree’s current full-year earnings is $6.59 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Dollar Tree’s Q2 2024 earnings at $1.11 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.48 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $2.45 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $6.55 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.50 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $8.25 EPS.

Get Dollar Tree alerts:

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Barclays assumed coverage on Dollar Tree in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $145.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Dollar Tree from $167.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Dollar Tree from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Gordon Haskett lowered Dollar Tree from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating and set a $163.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $165.00 price target on shares of Dollar Tree in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Dollar Tree presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.88.

Dollar Tree Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of DLTR stock opened at $142.02 on Monday. Dollar Tree has a 52-week low of $124.76 and a 52-week high of $177.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.80 billion, a PE ratio of 19.70, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.68. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $146.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $146.82.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.01. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 19.19% and a net margin of 5.70%. The business had revenue of $7.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.01 EPS. Dollar Tree’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional Trading of Dollar Tree

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree during the third quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Walleye Capital LLC increased its holdings in Dollar Tree by 73.0% during the second quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 22,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,475,000 after buying an additional 9,404 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its holdings in Dollar Tree by 25.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 9,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,469,000 after buying an additional 1,884 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Dollar Tree by 11.0% during the third quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 4,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $568,000 after buying an additional 414 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in Dollar Tree by 4.0% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 297,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,414,000 after buying an additional 11,374 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.04% of the company’s stock.

About Dollar Tree

(Get Rating)

Dollar Tree, Inc owns and operates discount variety stores offering merchandise at fixed prices. It operates through the Dollar Tree and Family Dollar segments. The Dollar Tree segment includes operations under Dollar Tree and Dollar Tree Canada brands, with its distribution centers in the United States and Canada.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar Tree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar Tree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.